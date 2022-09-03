Mdex Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $70.31 million and $2.66 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0766 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94% against the dollar and now trades at $157.00 or 0.00792145 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00835286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 917,347,631 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

