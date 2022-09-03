Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 209,988 shares changing hands.

Metals Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £21.41 million and a PE ratio of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,078.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.13.

About Metals Exploration

(Get Rating)

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develop mining properties in the Western Pacific Rim region. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold-molybdenum project located north of the Philippines. Metals Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.