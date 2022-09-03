MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Charter Income Trust

About MFS Charter Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 84.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 142,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

(Get Rating)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.