MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
