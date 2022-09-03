MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

CIF stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund ( NYSE:CIF Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

