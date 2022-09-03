MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance
CIF stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
