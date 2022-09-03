M&G (LON:MNG) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Barclays

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 267 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($2.84).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 199.05 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,635.00. M&G has a one year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 230 ($2.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 209.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. M&G’s payout ratio is 611.00%.

In other M&G news, insider Kathryn McLeland purchased 125,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £248,286.06 ($300,007.32). Also, insider Edward Braham purchased 20,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £39,547.75 ($47,786.07).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

