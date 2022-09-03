MiamiCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,084.00 (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One MiamiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MiamiCoin has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $11,084.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MiamiCoin alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00778761 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015566 BTC.

About MiamiCoin

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,639,300,000 coins. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiamiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MiamiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiamiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.