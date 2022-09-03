Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,547,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $2,628,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.64.

Shares of MAA opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.85 and a 52-week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

