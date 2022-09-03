Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after purchasing an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,995,048,000 after purchasing an additional 106,519 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $434.51. 1,557,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,463. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.48, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $468.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,230 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.