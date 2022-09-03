Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 7,476 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

