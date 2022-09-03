MimbleWimbleCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $294.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00008899 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $294.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00231801 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005352 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00437766 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,861,073 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

