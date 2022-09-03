MinePlex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded up 54.3% against the dollar. MinePlex has a market cap of $190.13 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.
MinePlex Profile
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,572,586 coins. The official message board for MinePlex is mineplex.io/blog. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.
Buying and Selling MinePlex
