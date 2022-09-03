Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 269 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 269 ($3.25).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.33) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

MAB stock opened at GBX 153.60 ($1.86) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 145.80 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.60 ($3.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The stock has a market cap of £917.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.62.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

