Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MOLN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Molecular Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Molecular Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

Molecular Partners Price Performance

Shares of Molecular Partners stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $32.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.