MoneySwap Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (MSWAP)

MoneySwap (MSWAP) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One MoneySwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoneySwap has a total market cap of $953,878.38 and $194,747.00 worth of MoneySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoneySwap has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MoneySwap Coin Profile

MoneySwap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. MoneySwap’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,182,925,920 coins. MoneySwap’s official Twitter account is @money__swap.

MoneySwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneySwap was created for the DeFi business by the GoMoney2 (GOM2) project team located at MOON LABS PTE.LTD in Singapore. GoMoney2 is a utility token used as a payment method in AnimalGo ecosystem. MoneySwap may be provided in the form of airdrops or rewards to holders in conjunction with GoMoney2 tokens. MoneySwap has deposit, reward, and swap pool functions. “

