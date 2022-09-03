Moreno Evelyn V Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.28. 2,360,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,981. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.88. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

