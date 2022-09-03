Moreno Evelyn V Invests $419,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.
AbbVie Stock Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.