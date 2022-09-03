Moreno Evelyn V Invests $419,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,601,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $240.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

