Moreno Evelyn V Sells 5,140 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,895 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,535,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.53. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

