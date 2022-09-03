Moreno Evelyn V Takes $343,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. 987,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

