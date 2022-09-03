Moreno Evelyn V Takes $635,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Celanese by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Celanese by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,859,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CE traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 918,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,154. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $104.74 and a twelve month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

