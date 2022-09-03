Morgan Stanley Cuts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $39.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.39.

NYSE CHWY opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $38.13.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Star acquired 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,877,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter worth $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

