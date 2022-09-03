Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.96 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.14 or 0.00015930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $78,194.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Profile

Moss Carbon Credit (CRYPTO:MCO2) is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

