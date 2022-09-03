MultiVAC Market Cap Reaches $4.02 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (MTV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One MultiVAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MultiVAC has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MultiVAC has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $682,030.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MultiVAC Profile

MultiVAC is a coin. Its launch date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

