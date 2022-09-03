MYCE (MYCE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $67,783.00

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One MYCE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MYCE has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. MYCE has a total market cap of $389,496.56 and approximately $67,783.00 worth of MYCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE Coin Profile

MYCE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MYCE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,786,158 coins. The official website for MYCE is myce.world. MYCE’s official Twitter account is @myceworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MYCE is https://reddit.com/r/myceworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MYCE is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. MYCE features a second network layer of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

MYCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

