Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Receives $29.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NSSC opened at $29.00 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

