Nash Price Tops $0.17 (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Nash coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges. Nash has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $826.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nash has traded down 83.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00792202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015517 BTC.
Nash Profile
Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.
Buying and Selling Nash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Nash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.