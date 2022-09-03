Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $15.44 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Neblio has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00004004 BTC on popular exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $516,789.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005321 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,443,858 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

