Needham & Company LLC Cuts I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Price Target to $33.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab Price Performance

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

I-Mab Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 265.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 33.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 141.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.