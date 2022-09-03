NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $129.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.52 on Monday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in NetEase by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NetEase by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

