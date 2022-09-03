Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 10.65 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.30 and a fifty-two week high of 20.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.68.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 570,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the second quarter worth about $282,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

