Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$43.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58.

Insider Activity at Nighthawk Gold

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 126,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,130.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,933,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,692,129.64. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 392,500 shares of company stock valued at $175,650.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

