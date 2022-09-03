NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.45

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Rating) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.45 and last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 91782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 51.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.55. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources ( TSE:NG Get Rating ) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.