Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$590.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $630.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.27. The company had a trading volume of 374,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,428. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $44,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,635.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,018 shares of company stock worth $4,852,742. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

