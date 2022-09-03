Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.85 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.27. 374,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $56.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

NUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $44,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,635.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 26,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,018 shares of company stock worth $4,852,742. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

