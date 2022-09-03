Nuco.cloud Hits 24-Hour Volume of $44,660.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $506,917.13 and approximately $44,660.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00449672 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834908 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015463 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
