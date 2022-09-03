Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $18.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 40.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

