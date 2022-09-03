Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 3rd

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the asset manager on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NKG opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
