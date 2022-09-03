Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 3rd

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLS. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

