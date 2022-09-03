Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 3rd

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.40.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
