Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NRK opened at $10.84 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51.

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry bought 42,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $478,835.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 42,639 shares in the company, valued at $478,835.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

