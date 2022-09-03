Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:JPS opened at $7.28 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.
