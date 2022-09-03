Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:JPS opened at $7.28 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

