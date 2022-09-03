Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JSD opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 62,457 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
