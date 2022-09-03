Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Barclays

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OXY. Bank of America reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.05.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.