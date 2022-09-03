Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 51500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Oceanic Iron Ore Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.