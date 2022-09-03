Offshift (XFT) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $74,424.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.69 or 0.99968466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00062029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024342 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

