Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,303. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $75.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Stories
