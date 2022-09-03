Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.74-1.79 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,303. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $75.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

