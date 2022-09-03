Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 305,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,318. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $99.36 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.76.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.40.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

