Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Up 7.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 610,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,011,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTRK shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Ontrak Trading Up 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ontrak

Ontrak ( NASDAQ:OTRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 127.01% and a negative net margin of 151.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Ontrak by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

