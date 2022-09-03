Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Tops $86.87 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $86.87 million and $1.34 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022216 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

ORC is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.