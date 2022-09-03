Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and $216,499.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.