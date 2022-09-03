OriginTrail Market Cap Hits $76.37 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $76.37 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,449,436 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

OriginTrail Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

