Oxen Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Oxen has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $380,507.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,781.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.66 or 0.07828850 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00163459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00307840 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.00779825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.74 or 0.00595185 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001180 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,752,997 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.